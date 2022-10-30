Pollster Zogby to Newsmax: 'Not Betting the Farm' Yet on Election Day

There is "very little wiggle room," in this year's midterm elections, so anything can happen between now and Election Day, pollster John Zogby said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I'm not betting the farm on anything for Tuesday, Nov. 8," Zogby, the founder of the Zogby International Polls and a senior partner at John Zogby Strategies, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "You start with 42-43% who just absolutely hate Joe Biden and 40-43% who absolutely hate Donald Trump. There's very little wiggle room between them."

The good news, he added, is that "it looks like voter turnout is going to be huge again despite talk of the threats to our democracy."

Zogby pointed out that even polling numbers can change drastically heading into election day, noting that in 2016, then-Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton was leading by double digits in many battleground states, but "we watched her slowly and steadily ebb away. Anything can happen."

Pollster John McLaughlin, also appearing on Newsmax Sunday, said the polls don't show that people feel good about the country under Biden and that they plan to vote for Republican candidates.

"We had the generic vote for the Republicans, 49 to 43, which is the highest we may have seen since 1990 for tracking. So uh, so people are not feeling good and they're going to take it out at the polls."

However, Zogby said he questions why Republican candidates aren't running away with their races, considering the polling number being over 70% of people saying they don't agree with the way the country is heading.

"In our congressional generic poll as of last week, we had the Democrats leading by two," said Zogby. "That's not enough for them to maintain their majority, but I guess the real question is, why with the wrong track being so high, are Republicans not running away with this, at least in the congressional generic and the battleground states where these are still very close races?"

