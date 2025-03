President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Ukraine would support a U.S. proposal to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, and said he hoped to speak to U.S. President Donald Trump about his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House said earlier that Putin and Trump agreed during a phone call to a limited 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure targets in Ukraine and that talks aimed at moving toward a broader peace plan would begin "immediately."

"I think it will be right that we will have a conversation with President Trump and we will know in detail what the Russians offered the Americans or what the Americans offered the Russians," Zelenskyy told reporters during an online briefing.