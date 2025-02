Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has the bravery and strength to stand up for what is right" after his clash with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance earlier on Friday.

"He stands up for Ukraine and the goal of a just and lasting peace. We have always been and will continue to be grateful to America for its support," Sybiha said on X.