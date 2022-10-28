×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: zelenskyy

Russians Engaging in Mass Theft of Medical Equipment, Says Zelenskyy

Russians Engaging in Mass Theft of Medical Equipment, Says Zelenskyy
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 28 October 2022 04:54 PM EDT

Russian forces in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson are engaged in mass theft of medical equipment and ambulances in a bid to make the area uninhabitable, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

Ukrainian troops are gathered in force near Kherson, in the south of the country, prompting Russian-installed officials to evacuate many residents. Kherson is one of the four regions Moscow claims as part of Russia.

"The occupiers have decided to close down medical institutions in towns, take away medical equipment, ambulances, everything. They are putting pressure on doctors who still remain... to move to the territory of Russia," Zelenskyy said.

"Russia is trying to make the Kherson region a no man's land," he added in an evening video address, saying pro-Moscow forces realized they could not hold onto the city and were therefore taking what they could.

Ukrainian officials have regularly accused retreating Russian troops of widespread looting.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Russian forces in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson are engaged in mass theft of medical equipment and ambulances in a bid to make the area uninhabitable, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.Ukrainian troops are gathered in force near Kherson, in the south...
zelenskyy
150
2022-54-28
Friday, 28 October 2022 04:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved