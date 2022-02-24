Zelenskyy: Other Countries 'Afraid' to Support Ukraine's Accession to NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeleneskyy on Thursday said others were ''afraid'' to support Ukraine's accession to NATO.

''Who is ready to guarantee Ukraine's accession to NATO? Honestly, everyone is afraid,'' he said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

''I asked all the partners of the state if they are with us. They are with us, but they are not ready to take us into an alliance with them.''

''No matter how many conversations I had with foreign leaders, I heard a few things. The first is that we are supported. I am grateful to each state that helps us concretely, not just in words. But there is a second — we are left alone to defend our state. Who is ready to fight with us? Honestly — I do not see,'' Zelenskyy said.

''Today I asked the 27 leaders of Europe whether Ukraine will be in NATO, I asked directly. Everyone is afraid, does not answer. And we are not afraid, we are not afraid of anything,'' he added.

He also said that at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 316 wounded since the Russian invasion started early Thursday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that the military alliance would defend every inch of its territory should Russia attack a member country, as he slammed Moscow for launching an act of war on Ukraine.

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on its neighbor, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border, and Kyiv accused Moscow of unleashing a ''full-scale war.''

Speaking after chairing an emergency meeting of NATO envoys, Stoltenberg said the 30-nation security alliance will continue to beef up its defenses on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia. He said President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will hold an online summit on Friday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.