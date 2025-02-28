World Reacts to Zelenskyy-Trump Oval Office Clash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump traded blows at a White House meeting that ended in disaster on Friday, prompting an outpouring of reaction from across the globe.

ZELENSKYY ON X

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

“No one wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are jointly seeking the path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON TO REPORTERS IN PORTUGAL:

"Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the aggressed people. I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so. We, that is the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese and many others. And we must thank all those who have helped and respect those who have been fighting since the beginning. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children and the security of Europe. These are simple things, but they're good to remember at times like these, that's all.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN ON X

"Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President.

"We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ ON X

"Ukraine, Spain stands with you."

NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTER JONAS GAHR STOERE IN STATEMENT TO TV2

"What we saw from the White House today is serious and disheartening. Ukraine still needs the US's support, and Ukraine's security and future are also important to the US and to Europe. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has strong support in Ukraine, broad support in Europe, and he has led his people through a very demanding and brutal time, under attack from Russia. That Trump accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with World War III is deeply unreasonable and a statement I distance myself from. Norway stands with Ukraine in their struggle for freedom. We hope that the Trump administration also understands the importance of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

CZECH PRESIDENT PETR PAVEL ON X

"We stand with Ukraine more than ever. Time for Europe to step up its efforts."

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER DICK SCHOOF

“The Netherlands continues to support Ukraine. Especially now. We want lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression that Russia has started. For Ukraine, for all its inhabitants and for Europe.”

ESTONIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MARGUS TSAHKNA ON X

"The only obstacle to peace is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s decision to continue his war of aggression. If Russia stops fighting, there will be no war. If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. Estonia’s support to Ukraine remains unwavering. Time for Europe to step up."

POLISH PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK ON X

“Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone.”

JOHANN WADEPHUL, DEPUTY OF CONSERVATIVE PARTY-GROUP IN GERMAN PARLIAMENT, THE PARTY OF INCOMING CHANCELLOR FRIEDRICH MERZ, ON X

"The scenes from the White House are shocking. How can you stab the president of an invaded country in the back like this? Free Europe will not betray Ukraine!"

FORMER RUSSIAN PRESIDENT DMITRY MEDVEDEV, DEPUTY HEAD OF THE RUSSIAN SECURITY COUNCIL, ON TELEGRAM

"For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face: the Kyiv regime is playing with the third world war. And the ungrateful pig received a strong slap on the wrist from the owners of the pigsty. This is useful. But it’s not enough - we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine."

ITALIAN DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER MATTEO SALVINI, LEADER OF THE FAR-RIGHT LEAGUE PARTY ON X

"Aim for PEACE, stop this war! Come on @realDonaldTrump."