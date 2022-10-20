Lee Zeldin Challenges Hochul to Stop Dodging Debates

New York GOP gubernatorial candidate and current Rep. Lee Zeldin, is fed up with Gov. Kathy Hochul's skipping out on debates.

Thursday, he issued a letter on Twitter asserting that New York voters are entitled to multiple televised debates across the state. He said, "It's not too late" for Hochul to participate in multiple debates.

These debates are so that "New Yorkers can make the most informed decision about the future of our state," Zeldin said in the letter. "One delay tactic after the next. It's clear" Hochul is too scared to defend her positions and record, said Zeldin.

"New Yorkers deserve three gubernatorial debates," he said, and if Hochul isn't willing to agree, then she does not deserve the position.

He continued, "It is my understanding you are desperately trying to get away with just one debate with Spectrum News the evening of Tuesday, October 25th."

Zeldin calls Hochul's avoidance tactics the "rock bottom standard, and says, "it's time to face the music."

Hochul is an unelected Governor that assumed the position after former governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal. Since then, Zeldin said crime has escalated in the Empire State, particularly due to the "Bail Reform," informally known as cashless bail.

In the letter, Zeldin presses the "Emperor Governor" to broadcast debates in other markets, such as Buffalo. Still, he considers that to be the minimum.

"It's my belief that as many New Yorkers as possible deserve the opportunity to watch their candidates for Governor debate live on their own TVs and that the concerns of New Yorkers across the state deserve to be heard," said Zeldin.

Hochul, as of now, has no plans to entertain Zeldin. She is looking to minimize her on-air appearances, especially in debates.

Absentee ballots went out on Sept. 23, and the two gubernatorial candidates have yet to square off. The New York gubernatorial election is coming on Nov. 8.