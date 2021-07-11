Rep. Zeldin: Migrant Surge at Border a 'Staggering Crisis'

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R- N.Y., on Sunday called the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexican border a “staggering crisis.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Zeldin, who has announced his intention to run for New York governor, said lawmakers have to respond with what’s necessary to bolster the border.

“It's a staggering crisis at our border right now,” he said. “Reality is setting in. We have as members of Congress an oath … provide for the common defense, funding the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, Border Patrol” to enforce “the rule of law.”

“We talk about people who come across her border and …you look at those numbers we also have to take account for the things that come across — the drug trafficking and arms trafficking, the story behind these numbers often times labor trafficking and trafficking as well,” Zeldin added.

He said the government has to provide all the resources needed.

“It's important for those in government to provide all the resources to law enforcement to do their job safely, effectively because this is not just something that crosses the border but it quickly spreads to cities and communities across the country,” he said.

According to Zeldin, his plan if he were elected governor of the Empire State, would be to fight rising crime with support for law enforcement.

“Support law enforcement not more and not less, reverse cashless bail, keep qualified immunity and active bill of rights for law enforcement that recognizes self-defense, that gives them the resources that they need to ensure that they are not unfairly targeted,” he said of problems he links with the state’s spiraling crime.

“I'm hearing it from all across the state from people all walks of life they want to strengthen public safety in our state,” he added.

