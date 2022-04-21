Youngkin Looking to Build National Presence

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is launching two new political groups with an eye on national politics as the midterm elections approach, Politico reports.

Youngkin recently created a "527" political action committee called Spirit of Virginia, as well as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit known as America’s Spirit. Both of these groups can accept donations without an upper limit and America’s Spirit will not be required to disclose its donors, though there will be limitations on how that funding can be used, according to Politico.

"Looking to 2022, Gov. Youngkin will continue to grow that movement and help other candidates win, especially those that will turn blue states red, just as he did in Virginia last year," said Kristin Davison, a senior adviser for Youngkin.

Spirit of Virginia has begun releasing TV ads promoting Youngkin’s state budget proposal and pushing legislators to support it. The governor has yet to reveal which races outside of Virginia that he plans to target. Sources told Politico that Youngkin is considering multiple avenues of lending support, including donations and hosting events.

"It’s great to see Gov. Youngkin take action to support Republicans at the national level. Glenn’s race was a blueprint of how to use common sense policies to win the trust of swing voters, and we need to replicate his win," said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who co-chairs the Republican Governors Association.