Tags: young kim | congress | califoria | 40th district | orange county

Calif. Republican Young Kim Reelected to U.S. House

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., speaks onstage during the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York on Sept. 18, 2023, in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Friday, 08 November 2024 09:17 AM EST

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif, defeated her Democrat opponent, retired fire captain Joe Kerr, in California's 40th Congressional District during Tuesday's general election.

The Associated Press called the race for Kim shortly after 9 p.m. ET Thursday.

With 74% of the vote counted, Decision Desk HQ showed Kim with 56.6% and Kerr with 43.4%.

Overall, Republicans led 216-204, just two seats shy of securing a majority in the new Congress with 15 seats still to be decided.

Kim's seat, largely based in once-Republican bastion Orange County, had been a target for Democrats. 

The district voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

Vice President Kamala Harris was projected to defeat President-elect Donald Trump in Orange County despite trailing 49.2% to 48.2% with 69% of the vote counted.

