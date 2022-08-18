×
Tags: yougov | poll | trafalgar group | midterms | vote | gop

Polls: FBI Search of Mar-a-Lago Has Amped Up GOP Voters for Midterms

A sign reading "Vote Here" is seen Tuesday outside a polling place at the Old Wilson Schoolhouse in Wilson, Wyo. Voters in Wyoming headed to the polls to pick their candidates in the state primary to run in the November midterm election. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Thursday, 18 August 2022 08:13 PM EDT

After former President Donald Trump said the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence would boost Republicans in midterm elections, new polls are showing just that.

Republican voters' enthusiasm edge on Democrats in these midterms increased 5 points after the search, according to the latest YouGov poll. And the latest Trafalgar Group poll found that 83.3% of voters surveyed are more motivated to vote in the midterms because of the Mar-a-Lago search.

The Interactive Polls Twitter account tweeted the findings Thursday:

"YouGov Poll: Republican Enthusiasm lead INCREASED by 5 points after FBI Raid

Compared to 2018, are you more enthusiastic or less enthusiastic about voting in this year's election?

More Enthusiastic – Aug 7:

GOP: 45% (+10)

DEM: 35%

Aug 16:

GOP: 51% (+15)

DEM: 36%"

"Republicans could win many additional seats, both in the House & Senate, because of the strong backlash over the raid at Mat-a-Lago," Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. "Polls are showing that some lost Republican territory over the last number of weeks has been more than made up with the unannounced break in by the FBI, which should never have happened!"

The YouGov polls were conducted Aug. 7-9 and Aug. 13-16 among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens each time, and saw a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points in both polls.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


