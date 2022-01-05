YouGov Poll: 60 Percent of Americans See Biden as Weak Leader

A majority of Americans (60%) see President Joe Biden as a weak leader, including 41% who say Biden is ''very weak,'' according to the latest Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday.

The poll also revealed just 11% see Biden as a ''very strong'' leader.

When asked, ''would you say Joe Biden is a strong or a weak leader?'':

Very weak: 41%.

Somewhat weak: 19%.

Somewhat strong: 29%.

Very strong: 11%.

Among those described Biden as very weak are 34% of moderates, 47% of independents, 37% of women and 46% of men who responded.

Centrists are a key voting bloc in the 2022 midterm and 2024 presidential elections, as Democrats and Republicans are generally dug in for their party and, respectively, for or against Biden's leadership, according to the poll.

Among registered voters responding to the above question by the poll, the president is:

Very weak: 42%.

Somewhat weak: 16%.

Somewhat strong: 29%.

Very strong: 12%.

Trust in Biden also appears shaky in the poll, as 44% say he is ''not honest and

trustworthy,'' compared with 38% who say he is.

Also, a majority of independents (52%) say he is not honest and trustworthy' nearly doubling those who say he is (27%). Twenty percent of independents said they were unsure, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted for The Economist by YouGov pollsters Jan. 2-4 among 1,500 U.S. adults and 1,201 registered voters. The margins of error were plus or minus 2.6 percentage points among adults and plus or minus 2.9 percentage points among registered voters.