YouGov Poll: 50 Percent of US 'Frustrated' With Biden's Presidency

Polling continues to come in negative for President Joe Biden, as 50% of American adults are "frustrated" with his administration, according to the latest CBS News/YouGov poll results released Sunday.

The poll marks the end of Biden's first year this week, but half are frustrated, 49% are "disappointed," and 40% are even "nervous," according to the poll.

Biden has majority disapproval on his handling of the economy (62%), immigration (64%), race relations (57%), crime (62%), inflation (70%), crime (61%), policing (62%), pandemic (51%), COVID messaging (52%), and Afghanistan (62%) – and almost 75% say America is doing badly under Biden and just 4% say things are going "very well."

The numbers were similar on the economy, and Biden's approval rating stands at just 44% and a plurality of adults (40%) "strongly disapprove" of the job Biden had done.

Also, a majority of Americans (54%) believe Biden does not care about the needs of people like them, including 35% responding "not at all."

There is no category where a majority believe Biden's policies have made things better this year, but majorities said Biden policies have made both inflation (58%) and the economy worse (52%). Political division (48%), illegal immigration (48%), and America's respect in the world were all close to a majority saying Biden's policies made things worse.

The way forward for the Biden administration, according to a large majority of those polled (70%), is for Biden to reduce inflation to improve their opinion of him.

YouGov polled 2,094 U.S. adults for CBS News between Jan. 12-14, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.