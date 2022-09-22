×
Amid Lawsuit, LGBT Club to Remain Unrecognized at Yeshiva University

An upstart LGBT club at Yeshiva University, a Modern Orthodox Jewish school in New York, has agreed to remain unrecognized as it pursues a lawsuit against the college for allegedly discriminating against its official recognition. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 22 September 2022 09:06 PM EDT

An upstart LGBT club at Yeshiva University has agreed to remain unrecognized as it pursues a lawsuit against the college for allegedly discriminating against its official recognition.

Yeshiva, a Modern Orthodox Jewish school in New York, had suspended all of its formal student clubs after a state court sided with the YU Pride Alliance group, Axios noted.

The college is challenging the case in a state court of appeals.

It comes after the Supreme Court denied an emergency request last week to take up the case without first going through the New York court system, arguing that ''at least two further avenues for expedited or interim state court relief'' exist.

''As a deeply religious Jewish university, Yeshiva cannot comply with that order because doing so would violate its sincere religious beliefs about how to form its undergraduate students in Torah values,'' the university argued in its request.

YU Pride Alliance issued a statement on Twitter confirming that the group agreed to a temporary stay that keeps the group unrecognized along with all other student groups at the university.

''This was a painful and difficult decision. We are agreeing to this stay while the case moves through the New York courts because we do not want YU to punish our fellow [students] by ending all student activities while it circumvents its responsibilities,'' the group wrote.

Yeshiva University provided its own statement striking an optimistic tone of a potential ruling reversal, adding that even ''Pride Alliance has agreed that Yeshiva University should be able to conduct its appeals without being forced to violate its religious identity.''

''As explained yesterday, we are starting clubs after the Jewish Holidays when students are back on campus,'' Yeshiva University Communications Director Hanan Eisenman stated. ''Now that Pride Alliance has offered a stay, we have sent their lawyers a signed agreement to stay the trial court order.''

