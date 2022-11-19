Arizona GOP Treasurer Yee Posted Double-Digit Midterm Win, Bucking Statewide Trend

While most statewide midterm elections in Arizona were super close favoring Democrats, GOP State Treasurer Kimberly Yee bucked the trend, posting a double-digit victory against her Democratic challenger State Sen. Quezada Martin, leaving some election observers scratching their heads.

According to the state, Yee beat Martin 1,388,250 votes to 1,252,333 votes, grabbing more votes than either victorious Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly [1,320,095], or Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs [1,286,093].

What makes this race particularly interesting is that Yee outscored the top winning statewide candidates with more than 93,000 less votes being cast in that race.

According to the state, Arizona has 4,143,929 registered voters with a total of 62% or 2,569,495 casting their ballots in the midterm races.

Of that total, 2,549,561 voted in the Senate race giving Kelly 1,320,095 votes and his GOP challenger Blake Masters 1,194,555 votes, leading to Kelly’s 5-point victory.

Similarly, Hobbs won 1,286,093 in her narrowly successful gubernatorial bid against Republican Kari Lake, who garnered 1,268,935 of the 2,536,625 total votes cast in that race.

Despite a total of just 2,475,856 votes cast in the statewide treasurer’s race, some 93,000 less than the other two races, Yee received more than 68,000 votes than Kelly, and more than 102,000 votes than Hobbs, according to the state’s results.

Yee’s 11.4% reelection victory bucked the trend in the state, and nationwide, for close contests during the cycle with the exceptions of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio’s decisive double-digit victories over Democrats Charlie Crist and Val Demmings in that state.

"I am so honored that you have elected me to serve another four years as your State Treasurer," Yee posted on Twitter Nov. 12. "I pledge to continue to live up to the trust Arizonans have placed in me to responsibly and prudently manage our state’s finances."

Yee was elected to the State Treasurer position in 2018, and previously served in the state Legislature as both a member of the House and Senate from 2011-19, according to Ballotpedia.

She is the first Asian-American elected to statewide office in Arizona, and the first Chinese Republican woman to win a major statewide office in U.S. History, according to her official state biography.

In his concession, posted on Twitter Nov. 13, Martin congratulated Yee on the win and said voters should celebrate those milestones.

"Although we disagree passionately on [almost ALL of] the issues, after serving with her in both the Arizona House and the Arizona Senate, I know she is a good person who deserves our respect and our support," Martin said in the post. "We also should celebrate the fact that she is the first Asian woman elected to the Arizona Legislature and the first Chinese Republican woman elected [and now re-elected] to a major statewide office in U.S. history. For that, we should all be proud."

According to the state, Yee oversees an annual state budget of $63.28 billion, controlling payments to state agencies, local governments, and school districts.