Report: Chinese Officials Making Arrangements for Xi, Biden to Meet in November

President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will likely meet this November for the first time in person since Biden's inauguration despite rocky relations following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Chinese and U.S. officials are making plans for Xi, 69, to meet with Biden on the sidelines of one of two summits: the Group of 20 nations on the Indonesian island of Bali on Nov. 15-16 or the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the Thai capital of Bangkok two days later.

"China supports Indonesia and Thailand as the hosts of the two conferences and is willing to work with all parties to promote the conference to achieve positive results," China's Foreign Ministry said in a response to the Journal's question on Xi's potential trip.

The White House declined to comment.

National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell did not confirm any details on the supposed plan but said, "I can confirm that the two leaders, when they spoke last discussed a possible face to face meeting during their recent call and agreed to have their teams follow up to sort out the specifics."

The trip will be Xi's first foreign trip in three years and comes as tension mounts between D.C. and Beijing over Chinese aggression toward Taiwan.

Pelosi, D-Calif., last week visited Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing claims as part of China. Xi responded with live fire military exercises around the autonomous island and the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Aug. 5 announced sanctions against Pelosi and her family for what it called an "egregious provocation."

Republicans have pressed for the Biden administration to limit China's global influence.