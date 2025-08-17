WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: xi jingping | trump | summit | russia

Fmr NATO Ambassador: Xi Is Watching Trump's Russia Talks for Weakness

By    |   Sunday, 17 August 2025 04:22 PM EDT

Chinese President Xi Jingping is closely observing President Donald Trump's approach to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to conclude if this is a good time to begin his long-desired takeover of Taiwan, former ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison warned in an interview on NewsNation's "The Hill Sunday."

Hutchison, who served in the post during Trump's first term, emphasized that Xi could determine that the current moment is an opening to take Taiwan if the West appears weak against Russia — and if Moscow doesn't face adequate consequences for starting the war in Ukraine. 

"Xi is watching to see if the West will crater, if the West will just give up, will walk away from Ukraine — which we have said we would not do," Hutchison stressed. "And if we look weak or vacillating or give up the ability to have Western boundaries remain secure, then I think that means to Xi that maybe this is the time for him to do what he has wanted to do for a long time, which is start taking over Taiwan. He certainly did enough damage in Hong Kong, and now his next feat would be Taiwan."

Hutchison made the comments after Trump's summit with Putin on Friday and before he meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders on Monday to determine the next step.

Hutchison said that having European leaders "at the table ... is very good, and also, they deserve to have input. This is their borders, and of course, NATO is part of all of this negotiation, but I think that it is going to be really important to have the Europeans understand what is at stake," adding that "most assuredly, Ukraine has to have the final say." 

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Chinese President Xi Jingping is closely observing President Donald Trump's approach to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to conclude if this is a good time to begin his long-desired takeover of Taiwan, former ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison warned...
xi jingping, trump, summit, russia
289
2025-22-17
Sunday, 17 August 2025 04:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved