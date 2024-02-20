×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: x | social media | alexei navalny | russia

X to Update Spam Filters After Navalny Widow Suspended

By    |   Tuesday, 20 February 2024 01:09 PM EST

The social media platform X announced on Tuesday that it will update its spam filtering tools after the account belonging to the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was temporarily suspended.

"Our platform's defense mechanism against manipulation and spam mistakenly flagged @yulia_navalnaya as violating our rules," X's Safety account wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "We unsuspended the account as soon as we became aware of the error, and will be updating the defense."

Yulia Navalnaya's account had been suspended just one day after she publicly proclaimed her intention to continue her husband's work to fight corruption in Russia. Her account was restored about 30 minutes later.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation, the organization started by Navalny, released a post on Tuesday morning questioning the suspension.

"Hey @elonmusk! Please explain exactly which rules were violated by @yulia_navalnaya," the post read.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The social media platform X announced on Tuesday that it will update its spam filtering tools after the account belonging to the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was temporarily suspended.
x, social media, alexei navalny, russia
140
2024-09-20
Tuesday, 20 February 2024 01:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved