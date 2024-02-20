X to Update Spam Filters After Navalny Widow Suspended

The social media platform X announced on Tuesday that it will update its spam filtering tools after the account belonging to the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was temporarily suspended.

"Our platform's defense mechanism against manipulation and spam mistakenly flagged @yulia_navalnaya as violating our rules," X's Safety account wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "We unsuspended the account as soon as we became aware of the error, and will be updating the defense."

Yulia Navalnaya's account had been suspended just one day after she publicly proclaimed her intention to continue her husband's work to fight corruption in Russia. Her account was restored about 30 minutes later.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation, the organization started by Navalny, released a post on Tuesday morning questioning the suspension.

"Hey @elonmusk! Please explain exactly which rules were violated by @yulia_navalnaya," the post read.