Rep. Cheney on Roe Ruling: 'I Have Always Been Strongly Pro-life'

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., offered a pragmatic response to the Supreme Court's Friday ruling of overturning the Roe v. Wade case from 1973, which had legalized abortion in America for nearly 50 years.

The Wyoming Republican wrote via Twitter: "I have always been strongly pro-life. Today's ruling by the Supreme Court returns power to the states and the people of the states to address the issue of abortion under state law."

Cheney has rankled some Republicans by being part of the House select committee hearings for the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol. The panel comprises of only two Republicans — Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. — and seven Democrats.

However, committee prominence aside, Cheney still aligns with the Supreme Court's conservative-minded decision, which by a 6-3 vote upheld a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and returns all abortion-related decisions to states.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion of the high court.

On May 2, Politico leaked an initial draft majority opinion from Justice Alito, specifically addressing the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

The Supreme Court leak from May prompted a wave of condemnation from Democrats and other left-leaning parties, decrying the possibility that Roe v. Wade would eventually be overturned.