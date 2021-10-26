Woodward Predicts Special Counsel to Probe Jan. 6, Bannon Role

Investigative journalist Bob Woodward believes a special counsel will likely be appointed to determine what role former White House strategist Steve Bannon might have played in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Woodward made his comments during an interview on CNN’s "New Day" on Thursday.

"We have a very clear-cut case," said Woodward, who broke the Watergate scandal, along with former colleague Carl Bernstein for The Washington Post. "I would suspect it is quite possible that Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to look at this, because the evidence is so clear for a massive Watergate-style attempt to destroy the process of electing a president."

The House had voted Thursday to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

The House vote sent the matter to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington. Prosecutors in that office will now have to determine whether to present the case to a grand jury for possible criminal charges, according to The Associated Press.

Woodward claimed his reporting reveals "seven conspiratorial actions" between former President Donald Trump and Bannon in an attempt to overturn the presidential election.

He said the actions are outlined in his book, "Peril."

"I just looked back at what we have in the book, and quite directly, we have the dots. We didn't connect them, though they're there," said Woodward, who co-authored the book with journalist Robert Costa.

He added, "There are seven conspiratorial actions by Trump and Bannon, essentially, to subvert and destroy the process of certifying who the next president is going to be. And when you think about it, it's just like Watergate. It’s a destruction of the process that we want to trust."

Rep. Liz Cheney, a member of the House Select Committee probing the Jan. 6 attack, had said: "It appears that Mr. Bannon had substantial advanced knowledge of the plans for Jan. 6 and likely had an important role in formulating those plans.

"Mr. Bannon was in the 'war room' at the Willard [Hotel] on Jan. 6. He also appears to have detailed knowledge regarding the president's efforts to sell millions of Americans the fraud that the election was stolen."

Woodward added: "First of all, on Dec. 30, Bannon talks to Trump and says, 'You've got to make a dramatic return to Washington.'

"Trump is in Mar-a-Lago, he's going to have the New Year's Eve party down there, but he comes back, and Bannon says to Trump, 'You've got to call Vice President [Mike] Pence off the ski slopes,' where Pence's staff and advisers have kind of stashed him away because they know in a week he's going to have to certify or decide what he's going to do about who the next president is.

"And then, Bannon says to Trump, 'Jan. 6 is the moment of reckoning here,' and if we can challenge the legitimacy of Biden, it casts a shadow over the Biden presidency, and then, he says, 'We are going to kill the Biden presidency in the crib.' The violent language, of course, it was manifest, the violence itself, on Jan. 6."