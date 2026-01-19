Trump Grants Clemency to Rep. Steve Womack's Son

President Donald Trump has granted clemency to James Phillip Womack, the son of Arkansas Republican Rep. Steve Womack, commuting the remainder of his federal prison sentence for drug distribution.

The commutation was issued under an executive grant of clemency signed by Trump and released by the Justice Department.

USA Today reported that James Womack was sentenced in federal court in May 2024 to eight years in prison and fined $1,900 for distributing more than five grams of methamphetamine.

The sentence stemmed from a federal indictment filed April 26, 2023, charging James Womack with distributing methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to THV11.

He had been arrested in September 2018 on more than 10 charges, including multiple drug and firearms offenses, and had prior drug-related convictions.

Trump's commutation ends the remaining prison term but leaves intact five years of supervised release imposed by the court.

A White House spokesperson said the decision took into account James Womack's good behavior while incarcerated and serious family health issues, including his mother's abdominal cancer diagnosis and his brother's seizure disorder, which has made it difficult for his brother to live independently.

Rep. Womack did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA Today but issued a public statement following the commutation, which he shared with Arkansas media outlets.

"I am grateful to President Trump for this gracious and thoughtful action," he wrote. "The commutation has allowed my son to be with his family during a profoundly difficult time, and the President's phone conversation with my wife and her care team made an impression that I'll cherish forever."

Rep. Womack serves on the House Appropriations Committee.