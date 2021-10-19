Nation's Leading Parks Group Introduces 'Woke' Language Guide

The country's largest parks nonprofit introduced a guide to speaking in ''woke'' terms Tuesday.

The Daily Wire reports that the 17-page ''Equity Language Guide'' from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), meant for parks and recreation professionals, includes instructions and advice on which words are acceptable and which are not.

NRPA warns against using the term ''Americans,'' saying: ''When we talk about parks and recreation serving communities, we are usually talking about how they serve all people whether or not they are a U.S. citizen,'' and advising that terms such as ''residents'' or ''members'' of a community are part of a more ''inclusive approach.''

The guide also says that ''white'' should be lowercase while ''Black'' may be capitalized, since ''The term reflects a shared identity and culture rather than a descriptor of skin color.''

Other guidelines include not using the terms ''alien,'' ''minority'' or ''person of color.''

A Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member in Edmond, Oklahoma, told the outlet that he received this guide in his inbox since he was apparently automatically signed up for the group's emails, and said that he plans to criticize the guide the next time the board meets.