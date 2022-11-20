Policy Advocate: 'Woke Goes to Die' at Ballot Box Over Education

Educational freedom and parental rights in education proved to be winning issues in recent elections and might just ring the death knell for the "woke" movement in America, a policy advocate wrote in a recent op-ed.

"The clear lesson is that conservatives running for election at the state level can win with a solid policy agenda pledging to advance parental rights and education freedom, and by backing up that agenda with solid victories over the unions and their progressive allies while in office," Paul Zimmerman, the Defense of Freedom Institute for Policy Studies council leader for its Teacher Union Accountability Project, wrote Sunday on Fox News.

"Conservative candidates who heed this lesson and pledge to counter the union command-and-control agenda are poised to improve their performance in future elections."

Democrats will be fighting an uphill battle if they continue pushing their woke agenda, he added.

"Progressives who cater to union bosses — and political opportunists who fail to make good on their campaign promises to expand education freedom — have a long road ahead in a world that is leaving them and their tired policies behind," Zimmerman's op-ed concluded.

"To borrow a phrase, the political battlefield over education in America might just be where woke goes to die."

Zimmerman detailed the Democrat-favoring locales where battles over education waged during the COVID pandemic and thereafter, noting myriad cases where Republican candidates outperformed historical expectations at the ballot box.