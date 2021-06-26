Ron Johnson to Deliver Remarks at State GOP Convention

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will deliver remarks at the state Republican Party convention.

The annual gathering of party faithful got under way Friday afternoon at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Johnson was expected to address the convention during a morning session Saturday.

Johnson has taken criticism in recent months for advocating for alternative treatments for COVID-19 in lieu of vaccines. YouTube earlier this month blocked him from uploading videos for a week after the company said he violated its COVID-19 misinformation policies. He has scheduled a news conference Monday in Milwaukee to bring together people who have had adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Last week his speech at a Juneteenth Day celebration in Milwaukee was drowned out by a chorus of boos. Johnson last year blocked legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday. In the days leading up to his speech he said it seems strange to have taxpayers fund time off for federal employees to celebrate the end of slavery.

Johnson has said he hasn't decided whether to seek a third term in 2022, although he has said former President Donald Trump has encouraged him to run. Johnson has echoed Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud.

Democrats have targeted him for defeat. Five candidates have announced plans to run against Johnson next year.