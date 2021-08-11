Longtime Dem Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind Won't Seek Reelection

Long-time Democratic Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind has announced that he will not seek reelection next year, making it easier for the Republicans to flip his seat, Roll Call reported.

"I've run out of gas" after 13 terms in office,” Kind told reporters, Politico reported. "I had to face a serious job review every two years for 26 years.”

Kind added that he was frustrated with the growing partisanship in Washington, saying he's part of a "dying breed in public service today" as someone "who tried to be reasonable, pragmatic, thoughtful, worked hard to try to find common ground with my colleagues, work in a bipartisan way to find bipartisan solutions to the challenges that we face," CNN reported.

Kind is one of just seven House Democrats who represent a district won by former President Donald Trump last year and the second one to announce retirement, with Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois being the first.

Republicans saw Kind as a top target for the upcoming midterms and have been continuously attacking him.

Kind has represented the sprawling dairy-rich 3rd District since 1997, but the region has become more conservative over the years, having gone for Trump by about five points in the past two elections after voting for former President Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012.

Last year Kind had his first close election, beating out Navy Seal Derrick Van Orden by less than three points. The pro-GOP Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC, which spent $2 million on that race, said it “looks forward to ensuring this seat flips Republican in 2022,” with Van Orden set to run again.

Potential Democratic candidates for Kind’s seat include state Sen. Brad Pfaff, former state Sen. Jennifer Shilling, former state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and former state Rep. Dana Wachs, according to a Democratic strategist in the state. Wachs ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018, Roll Call reported.

The next step for Kind is uncertain. Although he did not rule out a bid for Senate earlier this year, the primary is already crowded, accordinig to Politico.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer praised Kind as an “advocate for bipartisanship and commonsense policies” and cited his work on trade and rural health care, according to Roll Call.

“Ron Kind is still a young man, and I expect him to be equally successful in his next endeavor,” Hoyer said. “He will, I know, continue to contribute great value to America.”