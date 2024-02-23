Wisc. Ethics Panel Recommends Charges Against Trump PAC

The Wisconsin Ethics Commission on Friday recommended prosecutors pursue a slew of felony charges against one of former President Donald Trump's political action committees and a Republican state lawmaker related to an effort to unseat Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

The commission alleges that Trump's fundraising committee and state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Trump ally, conspired in a scheme to evade campaign finance laws to support the Republican primary challenger to Vos in 2022, Adam Steen.

The panel also claims Trump's Save America PAC, Brandtjen, Republican Party officials in three counties, and Steen's campaign conspired to avoid state fundraising limits in the effort to defeat Vos, steering at least $40,000 into the bid.

"Friends of Adam Steen advised people that wanted to give more than allowed under Wisconsin's contribution limits to send it to the Langlade County Republican Party with '63' in the memo line of the check," referring to the Vos' district number, commissioners wrote in their orders.

Terry Brand, chairman of the Langlade County Republican Party, said the money was used to defeat Vos, but that he doesn't think it was illegal.

"I don't believe we did anything illegal or wrong, other than challenge Robin Vos," Brand said. "Robin Vos wants to send a message that whoever thinks about running against him to stay out of his business."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.