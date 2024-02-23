×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wisconsin | ethics | trump | pac

Wisc. Ethics Panel Recommends Charges Against Trump PAC

By    |   Friday, 23 February 2024 08:59 PM EST

The Wisconsin Ethics Commission on Friday recommended prosecutors pursue a slew of felony charges against one of former President Donald Trump's political action committees and a Republican state lawmaker related to an effort to unseat Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

The commission alleges that Trump's fundraising committee and state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Trump ally, conspired in a scheme to evade campaign finance laws to support the Republican primary challenger to Vos in 2022, Adam Steen.

The panel also claims Trump's Save America PAC, Brandtjen, Republican Party officials in three counties, and Steen's campaign conspired to avoid state fundraising limits in the effort to defeat Vos, steering at least $40,000 into the bid.

"Friends of Adam Steen advised people that wanted to give more than allowed under Wisconsin's contribution limits to send it to the Langlade County Republican Party with '63' in the memo line of the check," referring to the Vos' district number, commissioners wrote in their orders.

Terry Brand, chairman of the Langlade County Republican Party, said the money was used to defeat Vos, but that he doesn't think it was illegal.

"I don't believe we did anything illegal or wrong, other than challenge Robin Vos," Brand said. "Robin Vos wants to send a message that whoever thinks about running against him to stay out of his business."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Wisconsin Ethics Commission on Friday recommended prosecutors pursue a slew of felony charges against one of former President Donald Trump's political action committees and a Republican state lawmaker related to an effort to unseat Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
wisconsin, ethics, trump, pac
229
2024-59-23
Friday, 23 February 2024 08:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved