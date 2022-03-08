Trump Hails Wisconsin's Extension of 2020 Election Inquiry

Wisconsin has extended the contract of former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's investigation of the 2020 election, drawing congratulations from former President Donald Trump.

The new contract comes just one week after Gableman called for the state Legislature to look at decertifying President Joe Biden's Electoral College votes in the battleground state.

"Congratulations and thank you to Robin Vos, speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, and State Assemblywoman Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Committee on Campaigns and Elections, for standing by highly respected Justice Michael Gableman on the incredible findings just announced on election fraud in the great state of Wisconsin," Trump wrote in a detailed statement Tuesday night from his Save America PAC.

"I feel confident that Robin will exercise his moral duty to follow up on Justice Gableman's findings. In addition to announcing that they will stay in session and take action to get rid of ERIC [Electronic Registration Information Center] and the WEC, which have done some very bad things and made review very difficult (as also noted by the Legislative Audit Bureau), based on the Gableman report, I would imagine that there can only be a decertification of electors.

"This is one of the biggest stories of our generation, even though the fake news media will try to play it down as much as they can."

Wisconsin has been hailed by Trump as proactive in investigating his campaign's allegations of election fraud, which are unproven and have been rebuked by Democrats and other critics as a threat to democracy.

"Also, this past October the Racine County Sheriff, Christopher Schmaling, referred felony criminal charges against five of the six members of the Wisconsin Election Commission ('WEC') for their scheme to violate Wisconsin law and allow illegal vote harvesting in nursing homes," Trump's statement added.

"The sheriff stated that the governing 'election statute was in fact not just broken but shattered' in all 72 counties across Wisconsin."

It was one of the key battleground states winding up in Biden's favor in the eleventh hour of the November 2020 presidential election. Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania were the others.