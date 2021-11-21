Lt. Gov-elect Sears Vows No Vax Mandate in Virginia

GOP Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears vowed Sunday she'd never support vaccine mandates in the state, asserting “one size doesn’t fit all.”

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sears lauded Florida’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are people who, when they get COVID, they also get the monoclonal antibody therapy, and it's working — it's working very well in Florida, if you notice what's happening there, and so one size doesn't fit all,” she asserted.

“I’m not going to force anybody” to get the vaccine, she said of a mandate in Virginia.

“You talk about it's become politicized, this COVID-19 vaccine and it has,” Sears said. “President [Joe] Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris themselves both said they would not trust any vaccine that was developed by the Trump administration. That was before their election. After their election they were singing a different song, and now, everybody has to be vaccinated.”

“Biden, when he was candidate Biden, said that he would not force vaccines on us, and here we are… This is the problem. It is all politicized,” she added.

Sears also claimed not all the information about vaccines is being discussed.

“Let's say you get the vaccine, go ahead and get the vaccine, if that's what you want to do, get the vaccine,” she said — declining to say if she’s been vaccinated.

“Don't force it on anybody else,” she said.

“The media — they're not telling us that people are suffering as a result of getting the vaccine,” she said. “They have all kinds of problems. I understand it might be … miniscule. But when you're the one out of 30,000 that gets it, it's important to you, so we need to tell the good, the bad and the ugly about the vaccine.”