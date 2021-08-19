×
GOP Sen. Wicker Tests Positive for COVID-19

GOP Sen. Wicker Tests Positive for COVID-19
Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) walks through the Senate Subway to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on August 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty)
 

Thursday, 19 August 2021 12:59 PM

Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by his office.

"Senator Wicker tested positive (Thursday) morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms," communications director Phillip Waller said. Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician."

With the Senate currently in recess until mid-September, the 70-yard old legislator is isolating in Tupelo. Everyone he has recently come in close contact with has been notified, the office said.

The ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, Wicker is the second known Senate member to test positive for the COVID-19 virus despite being fully-vaccinated. Earlier this month, prominent Republican Lindsey Graham (R-SC), announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by his office.
Thursday, 19 August 2021 12:59 PM
