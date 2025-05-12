WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: white house | wire reporters | Trump administration | press

WH Correspondents Protest Lack of Wire Reporters on Air Force One

Monday, 12 May 2025 07:27 PM EDT

The group representing White House journalists said Monday it was disturbed that the Trump administration barred any wire service news reporters from traveling with the president on Air Force One to the Middle East.

No reporters from The Associated Press, Bloomberg or Reuters was on the plane, where presidents often take questions from traveling members of the press.

“Their reports are distributed quickly to thousands of news outlets and millions of readers throughout the world every day, so all have equal access to coverage of the presidency,” the White House Correspondents’ Association said in a statement. “This change is a disservice to every American who deserves to know what their highest elected leader is up to, as quickly as possible.”

The White House has been fighting in court with the AP, after the news service was blocked from covering smaller “pool” events when it decided not to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, as Trump had called for in an executive order.

In response to a ruling in that case, the White House instituted a new media policy that lumped the wire services in with print reporters in a rotation for space on Air Force One or Oval Office events. A Reuters reporter accompanied the president when he traveled to Pope Francis' funeral.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not return messages seeking comment.

