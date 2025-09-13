After Pentagon Rebrand, WH Creates War Directorate

Days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the Department of Defense as the Department of War, his administration has made a similar name change at the White House.

The Directorate of Defense, a key component of the White House National Security Council, is now the Directorate of War, according to a U.S. official and another person familiar with the matter.

As part of the change, officials working in that office are now directors for war, and they are overseen by a special assistant to the president for war, said the sources, who requested anonymity as the rebrand is not public. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been serving as the national security adviser since May, signed off on the change this week, one of the sources said.

Asked for comment, a White House official confirmed the new name, adding "#WAR!" for emphasis.

It is unclear if the rebrand will have any impact on policy. Trump's embrace of war over defense to describe White House and Pentagon functions underscores an irony of his presidency, as he also casts himself as a global peacemaker and allies are pushing for him to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Some opponents of the Pentagon rebrand, announced last week, said it would require a costly update of signs and letterheads across the world. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the name change was "not just about words — it's about the warrior ethos."

Each NSC directorate oversees a specific topic, ranging from legislative affairs to intelligence matters to geographic areas, such as Europe or East Asia. The defense directorate has typically taken the lead on military readiness and weapons-related issues, though the precise remit and responsibility of each directorate varies by administration.

While the Defense Directorate — now the War Directorate — is among the NSC's most important, the NSC itself has seen its influence vastly diminish under Trump.

The council is typically the central coordinating body for key national security decisions. In recent months, much of its staff has left or been let go, and it has ceded much of its power to the Pentagon, the State Department, and the intelligence community.