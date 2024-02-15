WH: Russian Advance Threatens Ukrainian Town; US Aid on Hold

The White House issued a warning on Thursday, cautioning that Russian forces are on the brink of capturing the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka amid dwindling resources for Ukrainian troops and a contentious hold on U.S. assistance, reported The Hill.

The White House's alarm coincides with a contentious Congressional debate over providing Ukraine with further aid.

"The fighting is incredibly intense in the east, particularly in a city called Avdiivka. That's a city that we've talked about several times before. Unfortunately, we're getting reports from the Ukrainians that the situation is critical," White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said Thursday.

"With the Russians continuing to press Ukrainian positions every single day, [Avdiivka] is at risk of falling into Russian control," Kirby continued. "In very large part, this is happening because Ukrainian forces on the ground are running out of artillery ammunition. Russia's sending wave after wave of conscript forces to attack Ukrainian positions."

While the Senate has greenlit a $60 billion package for Ukraine, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has signaled reluctance to bring the legislation to a vote in the House. Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential candidacy, and his allies have opposed increasing aid to Ukraine.

The White House has launched a public relations campaign against Johnson, lambasting the speaker for commencing a House recess without considering the Senate's Ukraine aid package.

"Every day that Speaker Johnson causes our national security to deteriorate, America loses. And every day that he puts off a clean vote, congressional Republicans' standing with the American people plunges," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said. "Running away for an early vacation only worsens both problems."

Johnson, in response, criticized the White House for rebuffing his request for a meeting with President Joe Biden.

"This criticism is unserious. The President — who has spent over a calendar year on vacation since taking office — continues to refuse to even meet with the Speaker," spokesperson Taylor Haulsee said in a statement.

Russia initiated an offensive on Avdiivka in October of last year, according to the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence, which labeled it as the most substantial assault by Russia since the onset of 2023, as per an intelligence update.