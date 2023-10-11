WH Rebukes Putin Over Hamas Blame Comments

In response to Vladimir Putin's assertion that U.S. policy bears responsibility for the Hamas attack, the White House issued a scathing rebuke, saying the Russian president "has no credibility when it comes to the loss of innocent life."

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told Axios, "That fact is reinforced by Russia's sickening failure to condemn Hamas' abhorrent attack, as well as their dishonest attempt to 'both sides' this tragedy.

"Israel is unequivocally the victim of horrifying terrorist atrocities and has every right to defend itself," he said, echoing sentiments expressed in President Joe Biden's Tuesday speech.

"Any leader should have the integrity to call Hamas' behavior what President Biden did yesterday: 'unadulterated evil,'" Bates said.

Also on Tuesday, Putin criticized the U.S. for its role in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in his inaugural public statement following the Hamas attacks in Israel and Israel's retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza, as reported by Politico.

"I think that many people will agree with me that this is a vivid example of the failure of United States' policy in the Middle East," Putin said during talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Putin and his Iraqi counterpart convened in Moscow to address the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The U.S., Putin said, "tried to monopolize regulating [the conflict], but was unfortunately unconcerned with finding compromises acceptable for both sides."

Putin said the U.S. had a predetermined approach to "how it should be done" and applied pressure to both sides, yet consistently overlooked the core interests of the Palestinian people.

In tandem with China, Russia stands out as one of the few non-Muslim nations that have refrained from condemning Hamas, despite Putin's close rapport cultivated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders throughout the past two decades.

Putin has reiterated on numerous occasions that Israel's security ranks as a top priority for him, citing the substantial population of more than 1 million Russian-speaking Israelis.

As reported by The New York Times, select pro-Russian commentators have responded to the Hamas attack with a subtly expressed sense of delight, as they anticipate that the outbreak of war could potentially undermine Western support for Ukraine.

Russia has heightened reliance on Iran, a Hamas funding source, for military drones employed in attacks on Ukraine.

Russia has also held formal talks with Hamas and has hosted Hamas delegations in Moscow.

Israel has offered humanitarian aid to Ukraine but refrains from providing lethal weapons due to concerns about potential conflicts with Russia, as it could impact Israel's security interests in Syria.

The White House is seeking congressional approval for an emergency funding request covering military aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and U.S. border security.

As of Wednesday, Putin had not reached out to the Israeli prime minister after the Hamas attack.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.