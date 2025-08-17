WH Schedule for 'Big Day' With Trump, Zelenskyy, Euro Leaders

President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday at 1 p.m., ahead of a series of high-level discussions with European leaders, according to the president's official schedule.

"Big day at the White House tomorrow," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Never had so many European Leaders at one time.

"My great honor to host them!!! President DJT"

"The Fake News will say that it is a big loss for President Trump to host so many great European Leaders at our beautiful White House," Trump added in an ensuing post. "Actually, it is a great honor for America!!! President DJT"

The day begins at noon with the arrival of European heads of state at the South Portico, though Trump's first substantive engagement will be with Zelenskyy. The two leaders are scheduled to greet at 1 p.m. followed by a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at 1:15 p.m.

At 2:15 p.m., Trump will formally greet European leaders in the State Dining Room, followed by a photo at 2:30 p.m. in Cross Hall. The president will then host a multilateral meeting with the European leaders in the East Room at 3 p.m.

The White House noted that parts of the day's events will be open to the press, including Trump's initial greeting with Zelenskyy and the group photo with European leaders.

Notably, the 2:15 greeting with the European leaders is closed to the press.