WH Slams House-Passed Defense Bill as 'Extreme, Divisive'

The White House on Friday slammed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed by the House, saying the Republican majority hijacked the annual defense spending bill by loading it up with conservative amendments that include limits on abortion and transgender issues.

The House passed the NDAA for fiscal year 2024, which begins in October, by a 219-210 vote, with four Democrats supporting it and four Republicans opposing it. The $886 billion bill that includes a 5.2% pay raise for all service members now moves on to the Senate.

"Holding America's military readiness — as well as service members and their families — hostage to an extreme, divisive political agenda undermines our national security and disrespects the sacrifices that those who wear the uniform," deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement, The Hill reported.

Republican amendments included a provision to undo a Pentagon policy to provide time off and travel reimbursement to service members who travel out of state to obtain an abortion. Another amendment prohibits the military from offering health coverage for gender transition surgeries and related hormone therapies.

Another eliminates all diversity, equity, and inclusion offices at the Pentagon, as well as the positions attached to them, and prevents the Pentagon from using affirmative action policies in admissions decisions at military service academies.

Republicans also added language blocking the Pentagon and the military from conducting President Joe Biden's executive orders on climate change.

But most Republicans worked with Democrats to stop several amendments that would have curbed funding to help Ukraine's war efforts.

"President Biden stands with the overwhelming majority of the American people who believe our military capabilities should never be endangered, especially not in furtherance of radical agendas meant to tear Americans apart for political gain," Bates said. "Harm to every service branch is mounting daily. It's imperative for congressional Republicans to put country over party."