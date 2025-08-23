Famed 'Anonymous' Writer of 'I Am the Resistance': I'm Next

The famed deep state mole who in 2018 anonymously penned a high-profile op-ed describing himself as part of a "resistance" from inside the Trump White House, said Saturday he believes he will be the next target of federal investigators following the FBI raid on John Bolton's home and office.

"We expect it; I mean, really, we expect it," former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, aka "Anonymous," told MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart, adding that when he and his wife saw news of the raid, she told him: "It's coming."

Taylor, who later revealed himself as the anonymous author and wrote a book under the same pseudonym, has long feared a Donald Trump "revenge campaign" on the "blacklist" of White House deep state operatives.

"Folks don't have to play the violin for John Bolton or Miles Taylor," Taylor admitted. "Maybe they don't like either of us. That’s fine, because it’s not about us.

"It's about the criminal justice system that all Americans expect to be able to treat them fairly."

Notably, when President Trump was "hunted," investigated and prosecuted, critics noted two standards for justice. FBI Director Kash Patel noted there is just one that is bringing about a boomerang on anti-Trump forces.

"No one is above the law," Patel posted on X amid the FBI's raid of Bolton.

The White House had announced the effort to root out deep state operatives with aggressive actions back in April, calling Taylor an "egregious leaker and disseminator of falsehoods."

"Taylor abandoned his sacred oath and commitment to public service by disclosing sensitive information obtained through unauthorized methods and betrayed the confidence of those with whom he served," the White House wrote in the April 9 memo that called for Taylor to be stripped of his security clearances.

"Where a government employee improperly discloses sensitive information for the purposes of personal enrichment and undermining our foreign policy, national security, and government effectiveness –- all ultimately designed to sow chaos and distrust in government — this conduct could properly be characterized as treasonous and as possibly violating the Espionage Act, and therefore makes such employee ineligible for access to national secrets.

"In his former position, Taylor relied upon various colleagues to facilitate his unethical laundering and release of sensitive government data to advance his false narratives.

"It is therefore against America’s interests to allow those associated with Taylor to access our nation's secrets."

The White House memo also directed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and others "to take all appropriate action to review Miles Taylor's activities as a government employee."

"This review should identify any instances where his conduct appears to have been contrary to suitability standards for federal employees, and where his conduct appears to have involved the unauthorized dissemination of classified information," the memo concluded. "Upon completing this review, the Secretary of Homeland Security shall prepare a report to be submitted to the president, through the counsel to the president, with recommendations for appropriate remedial or preventative actions to be taken to protect America's interests."

The FBI confirmed "court-authorized law enforcement activity" took place Friday at Bolton's Bethesda, Maryland, home.

Trump said he was not informed beforehand but reiterated criticism of Bolton, who has been an outspoken critic since leaving the administration.