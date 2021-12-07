WH Attempting to Refocus Media's Coverage of Economy

The White House is trying to reshape coverage of the economy in its favor, CNN is reporting.

The news network said administration officials have been unhappy with the media’s focus on the supply chain problems and the economy. As a result, the White House has sent out senior administration officials, including National Economic Council deputy directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti, to brief newsrooms in the past week. CNN attributed the information to an unnamed source.

Officials have been focusing their discussions with newsroom personnel on trends relating to job creation, economic growth, supply chains, and more. They argue that the U.S. economy is actually in much better condition than it was last year.

The CNN report came after Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank wrote on Friday that the media treats President Joe Biden as badly as — or worse than — Donald Trump, when he was in the White House.

At Milbank’s request, a data analytics unit of the information company FiscalNote, went through more than 200,000 articles from 65 news outlets.

"After a honeymoon of slightly positive coverage in the first three months of the year, Biden’s press for the past four months has been as bad as — and for a time worse than — the coverage Trump received for the same four months of 2020," Milbank wrote.

But Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, scoffed at the Milbank’s column.

"You have to be kidding me," he tweeted on Saturday.