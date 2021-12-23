Merry Grinchmas! White House Aides Snubbed on Holiday Party Invites

As if the administration's struggles through the first year under President Joe Biden were not enough, some aides are telling Politico Playbook they feel left out of the White House mix, including not getting invited to holiday parties.

The pandemic and an "insular" administration have already left some staffers out in the cold, because of "no new friends in Biden world," but the snubbing on Christmas parties and events have been particularly disconcerting, sources told Politico.

The report noted a lottery system was used for White House staffer holiday tours of the Christmas decor, which was understood, but others complained "D.C. Randos" were given invites not extended to staff.

"No one expects business as usual during the pandemic, but it's beyond demoralizing, it's insulting — especially when you see DNC and Hill staff and other D.C. types get invited," an anonymous source told Politico. "Many colleagues have brought this up to me unprompted. And I've had D.C. friends ask me if I wanted to grab coffee after they attended. Meanwhile, we work here, and most of us haven't worked here before or stepped foot into the White House."

The White House press office did not respond to requests for comment.

"It's also hypocritical and ironic that a president whose brand is built on empathy and family has staff policies that fly in the face of that brand," the source added to Politico. "It's not a good look and it's emblematic of how this place runs."