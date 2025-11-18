WH Signals Health Bill Push, Weighs Reconciliation

White House deputy chief of staff James Blair said the administration plans to release a healthcare proposal and is considering the fast-track reconciliation process for health or tariff legislation.

Reconciliation would allow Republicans to pass a bill with a simple majority.

Politico reported that Blair spoke Tuesday at a Bloomberg event and said the administration wants a bipartisan agreement, but he noted that reconciliation remains an option if bipartisan talks collapse.

The party failed to use that path to repeal the Affordable Care Act during President Donald Trump's first term but did use it this year to advance the "big, beautiful bill" spending package.

Blair said Trump may favor a larger plan than congressional Republicans are prepared to support. He suggested there could be differing opinions over how far the White House wants to go.

Several Republican lawmakers have said privately that they expect the plan to revisit long-standing GOP health priorities.

Those include lowering insurance costs, expanding health savings accounts, and rolling back parts of the Affordable Care Act, though the scope remains uncertain.

Blair said a reconciliation package could also include tariff language.

He referenced "Trump tariff dividends" and the administration's interest in securing tariff policies in statute.

Senate Republicans have been discussing a second reconciliation bill.

Members of the Senate Budget Committee are aiming for early next year to finalize a budget resolution that would open the door to another party-line package.

Senate Budget Chair Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has said the tool could be used for healthcare, spending, and tax policy.

Some senior Republicans in both chambers remain skeptical because another party-line bill would require near-unanimous GOP support in their narrow majorities.

Republican senators recently noted in a closed-door lunch that several health items excluded from the earlier bill may not qualify under Senate reconciliation rules.

One attendee said the limits could complicate any attempt to move a broader health package.

Trump posted again on Tuesday about his focus on healthcare issues, writing in all-caps, "The only healthcare I will support or approve is sending the money directly back to the people, with nothing going to the big, fat, rich insurance companies, who have made $trillions, and ripped off America long enough."