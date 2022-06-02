White House to Pay Interns for First Time

The White House on Thursday announced that it will pay its interns for the first time when the internship program returns in the fall.

The internship program was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and interns will be required to attest to their vaccination status under White House policy.

"Too often, unpaid federal internships have been a barrier to hardworking and talented students and professionals, preventing them from contributing their talents and skills to the country and holding them back from federal career advancement opportunities," the White House said in a statement.

"This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers and help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House — and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government — reflect the diversity of America."

Interns will be paid through a government funding bill that President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this year, and those in the program will support the White House Office and the Office of the Vice President to further "the priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration."

The Fall 2022 White House internship program will be a 14-week program, from Sept. 12 to Dec. 16. Selected applicants will be notified the week of Aug. 8.

Interested candidates can find the program's online application at WH.gov/intern. Applications will be received June 6-24.

Participants must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years of age before the first day of the program, and meet at least one of the following:

Currently enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate degree program at a college, community college, or university (two- to four-year institution).

Graduated from an accredited undergraduate or graduate program at a college, community college, or university (two- to four-year institution) no more than two years before the first day of the program.

A U.S. Armed Forces veteran who possesses a high school diploma or its equivalent and has served on active duty, for any length of time, no more than two years before the first day of the program.

"President Biden and Vice President Harris have committed to building an Administration that looks like America, believing that qualified people from every background and walk of life should have equal opportunity to serve our Nation," the White House statement said.

"That commitment is reflected in each White House Internship Program class, and all who are interested and meet the established criteria are highly encouraged to apply."