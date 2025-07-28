WH Memo: Trump 'Dealmaker-in-Chief'

The White House promoted President Donald Trump in a new memo as the "dealmaker-in-chief" following the successful negotiations of a trade deal with the European Union and a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump, during a trip to Scotland this week, announced a wide-ranging trade deal with the EU, the largest of his term, including $750 billion for U.S. energy and $600 billion for investment.

"They said it couldn't be done — and President Trump did it," the memo read.

The memo also touted the recent "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" between Cambodia and Thailand, which the White House attributed to Trump "leveraging their trade relationships with the U.S. as incentive" during discussions with the two countries' leaders.

"It's only the latest instance of the Trump Administration's pursuit of peace around the world after similar efforts brokered peace between Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Egypt and Ethiopia, along with the historic peace agreements from his first term — including with Serbia and Kosovo and the Abraham Accords," the memo added.