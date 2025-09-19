WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: white house | donald trump | ballroom | donors

Ballroom Donors May Get Names Etched in White House

Friday, 19 September 2025 06:49 PM EDT

With $200 million already pledged for a new White House ballroom, the Trump administration is considering etching donors' names into the building, CBS News reported.

Listing donor names on a website is also being considered for those who contribute to the 90,000-square-foot annex, which would be called the Donald J. Trump Ballroom at the White House, according to the report. A final decision has not been made.

Pledges are still coming in for the project, estimated to cost $250 million, according to the report.

Major donors so far include Google; R.J. Reynolds; Booz Allen Hamilton; Lockheed Martin; Palantir; NextEra Energy; and firms in tech, manufacturing, banking, and healthcare. Lockheed Martin is one company that has pledged more than $10 million. Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman has also pledged, according to the report.

CBS News, citing the pledge form, reported that in return, donors are eligible for "recognition associated with the White House Ballroom." Officials expect the chosen option will be to etch donors' names into the ballroom's brick or stone. Donors can also remain anonymous.

On Oct. 15, the president will host a “legacy dinner,” a fundraiser to help establish the White House Ballroom, according to an invitation reviewed by CBS News.

Construction on the ballroom began earlier this month on the South Lawn.

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

