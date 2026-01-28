Thune: WH-Dems Talks Will Determine Govt Shutdown

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Wednesday that talks between the White House and Senate Democrats will decide whether the government shuts down this weekend.

"I think right now the conversation should be between the White House and Democrats," Thune told reporters.

"If they have things that they want, they should make them known," Thune said of his colleagues across the aisle.

"The White House is clearly open to negotiating," he said, noting the bill already adopts Democratic priorities, including funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to use body cameras and money for law enforcement de-escalation training.

"There were a number of reforms in the bill, and this bill actually spends less on ICE than a [continuing resolution] would," Thune said, referring to the Homeland Security appropriations bill.

A partial U.S. government shutdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday if the Senate fails to advance a spending measure by then.

Democrats have indicated that they will not vote for the package unless funding for the Department of Homeland Security is stripped following the shooting death of a 37-year-old Minnesota man.

The bill needs 60 votes to avert the filibuster in the Senate that Republicans control 53-47.

The bill would also fund the departments of Defense, Treasury, State, Health and Human Services, Labor, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation and Education.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday said he would vote no on "any legislation that funds ICE until it is reined in and overhauled, and Senate Democrats are overwhelmingly united on this issue."

"If Thune insists on holding a vote on DHS legislation that he knows will not pass, then he will guarantee yet another unnecessary government shutdown this Friday," he added.

The White House reached out to Senate Democrats late Sunday, as have Republicans, according to a Senate Democratic leadership aide who insisted on anonymity to discuss the private talks.

But they have not yet raised any realistic solutions, the aide said.

Republican leaders had hoped to avoid another shutdown after last fall's 43-day closure that revolved around Democrats' insistence on extending federal subsidies that make health coverage more affordable for those enrolled in the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.