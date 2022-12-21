WH Cyber Director Inglis Expected to Resign

The nation’s first director of cybersecurity will resign in the coming months, according to multiple media outlets.

Chris Inglis, 68, was appointed by President Joe Biden last year and advises the president on cybersecurity policy and strategy. Congress created the Office of the National Cyber Director last year to coordinate how the White House responds to major hacks. The office also is a watchdog over how other federal agencies manage their cyber defenses.

Inglis did not deny he was resigning when reached by phone by CNN, but provided no other details. He is expected to retire after a nearly three-decade career of government service. He told CNN his goal was to get the office running and to leave it in good shape.

Kemba Walden, the principal deputy cyber director, reportedly is expected to replace Inglis as acting director. Walden was assistant general counsel in Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit responsible for launching and leading its ransomware program. She also spent 12 years with the Department of Homeland Security.

Inglis has helped raise the profile of the agency by playing host to summits and roundtables featuring partner nations to discuss ways to collaborate to improve cybersecurity. He also traveled to Europe and Israel over the summer to meet with government officials and private-sector executives to discuss efforts to promote the security of the digital ecosystem and integrity of hardware and software supply chains.

Inglis’ departure could come after the White House releases a new national cybersecurity strategy to protect infrastructure from cyber threats and encourage private companies to raise their defenses, according to CNN.