White House, Senators Close on $579B Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Senior White House staff and a bipartisan group of senators made progress in meetings Wednesday toward an outline of a potential agreement on infrastructure, White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote in a statement.

The statement read:

"White House senior staff had two productive meetings today with the bipartisan group of senators who have been negotiating about infrastructure. The group made progress toward an outline of a potential agreement, and the president has invited the group to come to the White House tomorrow to discuss this in person."

Senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure plan with the White House will meet Thursday with President Joe Biden to present an outline for a roughly $579 billion compromise package of spending on roads, bridges, and other projects.

"We have a framework," Rep. Bill Cassidy, R-La., one of the 10 senators involved in the negotiations, said Wednesday after another round of talks with Biden's aides. "We are going to the White House [Thursday]."

The meeting with Biden marks a significant step forward in the effort to put together a package of infrastructure spending that can draw enough votes from both parties to get through Congress. The Senate group was striving to reach an agreement before the chamber leaves Washington for a two-week break that begins Friday.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, one of the leaders of the Senate group, said the senators and the administration officials involved in the talks "didn't agree on everything," but is enough to begin reaching out to other senators.

Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president and one of the administration officials involved in the talks, declined to comment on the framework as he left the negotiations.

The senators did not provide details on their framework. Republicans in the 10-member group had dropped their proposal for tying the gasoline tax to inflation and putting a fee on electric vehicles, which the administration opposed. They had been haggling over how much revenue could be raised to offset spending on spending for roads, bridges and other projects through stricter enforcement of tax law.

"I would call this a much sturdier framework that obviously we wouldn't be going to the White House if it didn't have broad based support," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and a member of the group.

In addition to receiving Biden's support, the senators will must get congressional leaders of both parties on board to assure support in the evenly divided Senate, where 60 votes will be needed to get the legislation passed. Success also will hinge on whether progressive Democrats in the House and Senate are assured that their priorities are met in a separate, more expansive package that would use a fast-track procedure to clear the Senate without needing GOP votes.

That two-track process was the subject of a separate meeting Wednesday night between Ricchetti and other top aides to Biden and the two top Democrats in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.