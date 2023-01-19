Report: House Oversight to Probe WH Over Biden Docs, Possible DOJ Collusion

The House Oversight Committee intends to probe the Biden administration's reported plan of concealing the classified documents saga from the American public — including the possible act of colluding with the U.S. Department of Justice on the same matter, according to an exclusive from Breitbart.

In the Breitbart report, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the Oversight Committee's new chairman, confirmed that House Republicans will look into a Washington Post report from Wednesday.

The report suggested that the White House and DOJ had previously agreed to obscure President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents from public view — at least before CBS News contacted the White House about the first batch of improperly stored sensitive documents at a Washington, D.C., office (the Penn Biden Center).

"The Biden White House's secrecy in this matter is alarming," Comer told Breitbart. "Many questions need to be answered, but one thing is certain: oversight is coming."

Amid the White House, DOJ, and National Archives not offering transparency to the media in recent days, there have been whispers of possible collusion among the three entities. However, none of that had any substantive reporting behind it, prior to the Post's story.

Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the new chair of the House Judiciary Committee, have also questioned the timeline provided by the White House — in terms of when the classified documents were recovered at the Penn Biden Center, the Biden family's Delaware home, or acknowledged to the public and media.

"We first learned about the Penn Biden Center classified documents months after they were found in an unsecure closet," Comer told Breitbart. "Then it took the White House weeks to inform the public about the documents found in President Biden's Wilmington [Delaware] garage. And days later, we learned that there were more documents at the Wilmington residence."

Comer has also raised concerns about how President Biden's personal lawyers might have acted when searching for improperly stored classified materials — before and after Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned special counsel Robert Hur to the case.

"Equally alarming is the fact that Biden aides were combing through documents knowing there would be a special counsel appointed," said Comer.

Approximately 25 classified documents have been unearthed by Biden's personal attorneys in three separate batches.

However, that still doesn't account for why Biden had possession of the materials in the first place — since it coincided with his time as vice president to President Barack Obama, a position that holds no declassification powers.

When speaking to Breitbart, Comer reasoned that the American people may not have known about the troves of classified documents if CBS News hadn't put indirect pressure on the White House.

According to a Wednesday Quinnipiac poll, 60% of Americans believe that Biden inappropriately mishandled classified materials related to Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom.