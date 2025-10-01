Shutdown Won't Halt White House Ballroom Project

The federal government shutdown will have no impact on construction of the new White House ballroom, ABC News reported Wednesday.

"There will not be a stoppage of ballroom work when the shutdown occurs," a White House official told ABC News. "Work will continue to be performed as the funds currently supporting are not tied to a FY26 enacted appropriation."

Earlier this month, it was reported that private donors had pledged $200 million for the project, which could ultimately reach $250 million.

The new ballroom — to be called the Donald J. Trump Ballroom at the White House — is a 90,000-square-foot expansion to the East Wing unveiled in July 2025. It is designed to seat up to 650 guests for formal events, far exceeding the East Room’s capacity of about 200.

The project is being privately funded by President Donald Trump and "patriot donors," with McCrery Architects leading the design and Clark Construction handling the build. Construction is expected to finish before Trump's term ends in January 2029.

On Oct. 15, the president will host a "legacy dinner," a fundraiser to help establish the White House Ballroom.