WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: white house | ballroom | construction | shutdown

Shutdown Won't Halt White House Ballroom Project

By    |   Wednesday, 01 October 2025 12:50 PM EDT

The federal government shutdown will have no impact on construction of the new White House ballroom, ABC News reported Wednesday.

"There will not be a stoppage of ballroom work when the shutdown occurs," a White House official told ABC News. "Work will continue to be performed as the funds currently supporting are not tied to a FY26 enacted appropriation."

Earlier this month, it was reported that private donors had pledged $200 million for the project, which could ultimately reach $250 million.

The new ballroom — to be called the Donald J. Trump Ballroom at the White House — is a 90,000-square-foot expansion to the East Wing unveiled in July 2025. It is designed to seat up to 650 guests for formal events, far exceeding the East Room’s capacity of about 200.

The project is being privately funded by President Donald Trump and "patriot donors," with McCrery Architects leading the design and Clark Construction handling the build. Construction is expected to finish before Trump's term ends in January 2029.  

On Oct. 15, the president will host a "legacy dinner," a fundraiser to help establish the White House Ballroom.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The federal government shutdown will have no impact on construction of the new White House ballroom, ABC News reported Wednesday. "There will not be a stoppage of ballroom work when the shutdown occurs...
white house, ballroom, construction, shutdown
185
2025-50-01
Wednesday, 01 October 2025 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved