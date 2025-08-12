Whistleblower: Schiff OK'd Info Leak to Discredit Trump

A Democrat whistleblower told the FBI that Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as a House member, approved leaking classified information in order to discredit President Donald Trump over the since-debunked Russia collusion scandal, according to newly released documents.

The documents, which were obtained by Newsmax's Alana Austin, recently were given to Congress by FBI Director Kash Patel, who found the files and declassified them.

The whistleblower, a career intelligence officer, worked for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee for more than 10 years and notified the FBI in 2017 of Schiff's alleged behavior, Just the News reported Monday night.

The intelligence officer reportedly considered the classified leaking to be "unethical," "illegal," and "treasonous" but was told not to worry about it because Schiff said he would be spared prosecution under the Constitution's speech and debate clause.

DOJ officials cited the same excuse when appearing to show little interest in pursuing Schiff when the allegations were brought to them, Just the News reported.

The whistleblower most recently was interviewed by the FBI in 2023.

Patel took to social media Monday night to confirm he had found the documents.

"We found it. We declassified it. Now Congress can see how classified info was leaked to shape political narratives — and decide if our institutions were weaponized against the American people," Patel wrote on X.

FBI memos showed that the whistleblower allegedly told a former GOP colleague on the intelligence committee that he was terminated because Schiff's staff did not believe he had adequate "party loyalty" after he raised concerns about the leaks strategy.

Late last month, a source told Newsmax that Patel found sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump-Russia probe in a secret room at the bureau.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on July 18 announced that she was presenting "overwhelming evidence" to the Department of Justice showing that then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for a "yearslong" Russia-connected "coup" against Trump after he won his first election in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

Schiff, who previously served as the ranking member and then chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, is under federal investigation for allegedly falsifying mortgage documents to secure favorable home loan terms, following a criminal referral from the Federal Housing Finance Agency to the Department of Justice, Breitbart reported Aug. 6.