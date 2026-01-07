Karoline Leavitt: WH Website Shares Jan. 6 Facts

The White House launched a new website to "share the facts" of Jan. 6, 2021, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday.

Leavitt spoke of the rollout during a press briefing a day after the fifth anniversary of the Capitol attack.

She argued that Democrats and much of the mainstream media have spent years pushing a misleading narrative about the Capitol unrest while ignoring key details, including the treatment of many Trump supporters and the security failures that led to the chaos.

Asked about the death of Trump supporter Rosanne Boyland, a Georgia woman who died Jan. 6, 2021, and renewed calls from her family for an investigation, Leavitt said she could not speak for federal investigators.

"For investigation, I will have to refer you to either the FBI or the Department of Justice," she said.

But Leavitt quickly pivoted to the bigger political point that the administration believes Americans have been fed "lies" about Jan. 6, and the new website is meant to counter them with documentation, context, and what the White House calls long-suppressed facts.

"The White House relished the opportunity [Tuesday] to actually create a new website to share the facts with the American public," Leavitt said, adding the media continues to focus on the anniversary because "they think it's something that the American people are still believing their lies on."

Leavitt said that narrative clearly failed, pointing to President Donald Trump's return to the White House.

"Obviously not," she added, "or else he wouldn't have been reelected in an overwhelming fashion."

The website itself takes direct aim at the Biden Justice Department and the now-defunct Jan. 6 Select Committee, arguing that many defendants were "unfairly targeted," "overcharged," and turned into political examples to cover up Washington's own failures.

It also highlights Trump's decision to grant sweeping pardons and commutations for nearly 1,600 Jan. 6 defendants on his first day back in office, Jan. 20, 2025 — describing them as Americans who were treated as "insurrectionists" for what it calls minor offenses such as trespassing or peaceful protest.

The site also blames then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for security breakdowns, citing video and audio that it claims show Pelosi acknowledging responsibility for failing to have adequate security in place, including the National Guard.