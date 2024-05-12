WATCH TV LIVE

W.Va. Senate GOP Primary Winner Likely to Succeed Manchin

Sunday, 12 May 2024 10:16 PM EDT

After Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., decided not to run for reelection, it is expected that a Republican will be the successor to that Senate seat.

Now that the Senate seat is open, current Gov. Jim Justice, Rep. Alex Mooney, and five others are running and will appear on the ballot.

Justice was recruited and endorsed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee and former President Donald Trump, while Mooney was endorsed by Club for Growth and Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Mike Lee of Utah, and Rep. Jim Jordan Ohio.

A recent poll from MetroNews West Virginia shows Justice at 67% support to Mooney's 23%, with the remainder either choosing another candidate or are not sure.

